Comparing HMS Networks AB (publ) (HMNKF) and Its Peers

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HMS Networks AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A 8.69 HMS Networks AB (publ) Competitors $154.08 million -$23.26 million 143.57

HMS Networks AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HMS Networks AB (publ). HMS Networks AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 HMS Networks AB (publ) Competitors 62 500 946 6 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HMS Networks AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $375.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.03%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 36.82%. Given HMS Networks AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HMS Networks AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A HMS Networks AB (publ) Competitors -18.17% -42.02% -6.19%

Dividends

HMS Networks AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. HMS Networks AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 15.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HMS Networks AB (publ) competitors beat HMS Networks AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment. It also provides Ewon Cosy+, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and automotive, embedded control, energy, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Procentec, a brand in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks; Owasys offers wireless communication platforms to enable remote monitoring and control of a wide range of mobile machines; and WEBfactory offers software for displaying information from industrial equipment in easy-to-use web interfaces. The company also offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.