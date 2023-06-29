Comparing L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) & United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Free Report) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

L’Occitane International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. L’Occitane International pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United-Guardian pays out 119.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for L’Occitane International and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Occitane International 0 0 0 0 N/A United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Occitane International and United-Guardian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Occitane International N/A N/A N/A $0.08 32.17 United-Guardian $12.70 million 3.00 $2.57 million $0.52 15.98

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than L’Occitane International. United-Guardian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Occitane International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of L’Occitane International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares L’Occitane International and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Occitane International N/A N/A N/A United-Guardian 21.22% 24.78% 21.02%

Summary

United-Guardian beats L’Occitane International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Taiwan, Brazil, and internationally. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business. The company markets and sells its products under the L'Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, Sol de Janeiro, Melvita, Erborian, and L'Occitane au Brésil brands to final customers, as well as intermediates, such as distributors, wholesalers, TV show channels, and travel retailers. It operates through retail stores and online. L'Occitane International S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. L'Occitane International S.A. is a subsidiary of L'Occitane Groupe S.A.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL MGL, a medical lubricant with a lower viscosity medical lubricant; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL BA, and LUBRAJEL FA, which are formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial used in urology. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and product development of cosmetic ingredients. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

