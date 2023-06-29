Comparing Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 13.12 -$1.79 million ($0.22) -8.64 Reinsurance Group of America $16.26 billion 0.57 $623.00 million $13.85 10.03

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -8.28% -7.52% Reinsurance Group of America 5.66% 23.94% 1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 5 1 2.70

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $161.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Oxbridge Re on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

