Comparing Vacasa (VCSA) & Its Competitors

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vacasa to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vacasa and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vacasa Competitors 18 213 253 0 2.49

Vacasa currently has a consensus target price of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 328.92%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Vacasa’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vacasa is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.0% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vacasa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -14.50% 18.00% 4.49% Vacasa Competitors 6.09% 70.40% 9.98%

Risk & Volatility

Vacasa has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vacasa’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vacasa and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.19 billion -$177.90 million -0.92 Vacasa Competitors $3.65 billion $393.56 million 27.78

Vacasa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa. Vacasa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vacasa rivals beat Vacasa on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vacasa

(Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.