Comparing Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veradigm and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.87 $134.44 million $0.43 27.91 ECARX $515.70 million 0.49 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 1 3 2 0 2.17 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veradigm and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veradigm currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.19%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Veradigm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than ECARX.

Profitability

This table compares Veradigm and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm 7.25% 10.74% 6.68% ECARX N/A -54.84% -30.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Veradigm has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veradigm beats ECARX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

