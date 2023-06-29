Comparing Yokogawa Electric (YOKEY) and Its Competitors

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yokogawa Electric to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Yokogawa Electric pays an annual dividend of $22.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 58.8%. Yokogawa Electric pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Yokogawa Electric is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A Yokogawa Electric Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A 0.37 Yokogawa Electric Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 635.56

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yokogawa Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yokogawa Electric. Yokogawa Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yokogawa Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yokogawa Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yokogawa Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Yokogawa Electric Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Yokogawa Electric’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yokogawa Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses. The Industrial Automation and Control Business segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential pressure/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software products and services. The Measuring Instruments segment provides waveform and optical communications measuring instruments, and signal generators; electric voltage, current, and power measuring instruments. The Aviation and Other Businesses segment offers instruments for aviation industry. The company serves oil and gas, oil, and gas downstream, LNG supply chain, chemical, power, renewable energy, water and wastewater, mining and metal, pharmaceutical, battery, pulp and paper, iron and steel, and food and beverage industries. Yokogawa Electric Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Musashino, Japan.

