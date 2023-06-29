Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of CMTL stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comtech Telecommunications
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.