Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.