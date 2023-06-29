Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. On average, analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

