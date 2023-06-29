ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $655.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.