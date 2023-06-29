Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -483.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.