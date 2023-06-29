Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $246.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.76. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

