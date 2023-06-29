Contrasting Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altarea SCA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|19.50%
|18.71%
|5.21%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altarea SCA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2.50
Institutional & Insider Ownership
91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altarea SCA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Equity LifeStyle Properties
|$1.45 billion
|8.54
|$284.63 million
|$1.52
|43.68
Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Altarea SCA
Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.
Receive News & Ratings for Altarea SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altarea SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.