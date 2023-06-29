Contrasting Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.50% 18.71% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $76.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altarea SCA and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.54 $284.63 million $1.52 43.68

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Altarea SCA.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

