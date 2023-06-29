Contrasting Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 34.62% 18.75% 1.19% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.7% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.59%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $75.58 million 7.00 $27.99 million $1.83 16.92 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.62 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.12

Greene County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; commercial business loans; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About Provident Bancorp

(Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.