Contrasting Krones (KRNTY) and Its Rivals

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Free Report) is one of 149 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Krones to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Krones and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Krones Competitors -17.67% -9.83% -0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krones and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A 29.33 Krones Competitors $3.81 billion $289.11 million 639.17

Dividends

Krones’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Krones. Krones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Krones lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Krones and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50 Krones Competitors 979 3299 4395 44 2.40

Krones currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.85%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krones is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krones competitors beat Krones on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molding, filling, capping, tempering, labelling, printing, packing, palletizing, inspection, cleaning, conveying, and block technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material. The Process Technology segment supplies machines and lines for producing and processing beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, dairy drinks, water, spirits, plant-based drinks, and alternative proteins; and provides water treatment solutions. The Intralogistics segment is involved in the planning and design of fully automated warehousing, order-picking and material flow systems with high-speed feeders, conveyors, and automated guided vehicle systems. It also offers complete logistics systems, supply and disposal systems, and custom IT and digitalization solutions that manage and optimize all production processes. The company serves breweries; beverage producers; and companies from the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Krones AG was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

