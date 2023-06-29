Contrasting Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37%

Volatility & Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.4% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Regenerative Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than LogicMark.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and LogicMark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.32 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.21

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies beats LogicMark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

