Contrasting Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) & Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snam and Naturgy Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Naturgy Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Naturgy Energy Group pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Snam and Naturgy Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 16.14 Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 18.59

Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naturgy Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Snam and Naturgy Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50 Naturgy Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Snam currently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.29%. Given Naturgy Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Naturgy Energy Group is more favorable than Snam.

Summary

Snam beats Naturgy Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

