Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

