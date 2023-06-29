CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CTO Sells $8,274,695.00 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $91.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

