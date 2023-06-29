Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $532.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.93 and its 200 day moving average is $494.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

