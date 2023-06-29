Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $548.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $532.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.