Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

