Critical Comparison: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) & Its Rivals

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) is one of 386 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -1,463.21% -138.24% -24.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 610 1374 3863 40 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.89%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.48 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $117.26 million -$7.84 million 21.95

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies competitors beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

