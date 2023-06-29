Critical Contrast: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) & Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) and Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Icahn Enterprises and Ampol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Ampol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.08% -8.15% -2.86% Ampol N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Ampol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $14.10 billion 0.73 -$183.00 million ($2.27) -12.20 Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.16

Ampol has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.9%. Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -352.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ampol beats Icahn Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises



Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in investment properties; construction and sale of single-family homes; and management of a country club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Ampol



Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

