Critical Review: ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) vs. London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASX and London Stock Exchange Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASX N/A N/A N/A $1.99 20.54 London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 193.71

ASX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

ASX pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ASX pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ASX and London Stock Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASX N/A N/A N/A London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ASX and London Stock Exchange Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASX 1 0 0 0 1.00 London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus target price of $8,900.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,198.37%. Given London Stock Exchange Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe London Stock Exchange Group is more favorable than ASX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

London Stock Exchange Group beats ASX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services. It is also involved in the depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products; and provision of data and technology services to intermediaries, banks, information vendors, and software developers to enable them to make decisions, offer services to their clients, and connect with one another. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

