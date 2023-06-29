CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
CVB Financial Price Performance
CVBF opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
