CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CVBF opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

