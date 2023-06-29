CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.16 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

