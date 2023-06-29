CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,700 Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

