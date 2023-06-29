CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

