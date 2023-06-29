CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $205,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP opened at $10.28 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

