CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares in the company, valued at $52,296,034.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,948,400 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

