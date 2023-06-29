CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

