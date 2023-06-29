CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

