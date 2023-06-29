CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 113,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

