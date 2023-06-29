D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

