D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $312,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

