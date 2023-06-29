D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

