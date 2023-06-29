D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 670 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS BJUL opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

