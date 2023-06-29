D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Down 5.4%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. 371,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 686,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.90 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

