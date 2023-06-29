Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

