Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $847.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.53. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

