Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

