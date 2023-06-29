Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.50 at Citigroup

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $56.50 in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

