Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.49) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

