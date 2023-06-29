Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.32. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.