Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of DNN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
