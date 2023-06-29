Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

