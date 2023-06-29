Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $25.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $16,664,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

