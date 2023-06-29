DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 412 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16.

DexCom Stock Up 2.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

