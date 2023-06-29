DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Robert Sushames Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Free Report) insider Robert Sushames purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($65,000.00).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.

About DGL Group

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

