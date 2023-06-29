Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.18.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FANG stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

